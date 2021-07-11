Kayaker rescued in east Cork suffering severe hypothermia

A man was taken to Cork University Hospital after suffering severe hypothermia when his kayak overturned off Knockadoon, near Capel Island, east Cork on Sunday.

Youghal RNLI launched its Atlantic 85 Class RIB after a second, female, kayaker who was with the man, dialled the emergency services on her mobile phone at approximately 3.25 pm.

The woman, in her 40s, had dialled 999 when the man had been unable to get back into his capsized craft and had begun to panic.

RNLI on the scene within 18 minutes

The four-man crew, comprising Jason Ansbro (helm), Jack Nolan, Joe O’Connor, and Kevin Daly were at the scene within 18 minutes of the original call.

“The man had just managed to get back on board his kayak but had been in the water for approximately 50 minutes and was suffering from severe hypothermia”, says Youghal RNLI deputy launching authority Mark Nolan.

Both kayakers, who are from the Youghal/Knockadoon area, were wearing life jackets.

Youghal Coast Guard also raced to the scene and lent further assistance.

The couple and their kayaks were taken on board the lifeboat and brought the 4km or so to Youghal lifeboat station where they were given medical treatment.

Kayaker expected to make full recovery

The man was later transported to CUH and was expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Nolan described the weather conditions at the time as “very favourable, with little or no wind”.

He adds that the incident underlines “the huge importance of always carrying a means of communication when engaging in any water activity”.

It was the second such rescue by Youghal RNLI in the Knockadoon area this year.

The service was hailed for its role in saving the lives of a man and four teenagers when their small boats overturned in the area on Easter Monday.