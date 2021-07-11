Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork

A garda was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Cork this morning.
The collision, which involved a Garda motorcyclist on duty, occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning at Maryboro Lower in Timoleague.
Emergency services and members of An Garda Síochána attended the scene.
The Garda was taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
A technical examination is now underway at the scene with local diversions currently in place.