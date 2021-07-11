Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork

The collision, which involved a Garda motorcyclist on duty, occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning
Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork

The Garda was taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 18:02
Nicole Glennon

A garda was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Cork this morning.

The collision, which involved a Garda motorcyclist on duty, occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning at Maryboro Lower in Timoleague.

Emergency services and members of An Garda Síochána attended the scene.

The Garda was taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. 

A technical examination is now underway at the scene with local diversions currently in place.

Read More

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault on man, 40s, in Tuam

More in this section

Baltimore RNLI fight blaze on boat off Sherkin Island  Baltimore RNLI fight blaze on boat off Sherkin Island 
Coronavirus - Fri Mar 26, 2021 One pharmacist had 4,500 Covid vaccine requests from young people
Sean O'Leary 14/7/2018 Kerry footballer and three others hospitalised following Limerick collision 
Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork

Kayaker rescued in east Cork suffering severe hypothermia

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices