Lone sailor rescued off West Cork coast after injuring face and leg

The yacht that was rescued in West Cork. Picture: RNLI

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 11:02
Steve Neville

A lone sailor has been rescued by the RNLI off the West Cork coast after he was injured on his yacht.

The man sustained the injuries when his yacht was approaching Lonehart Harbour on the southern side of Bere Island and hit a rock on Saturday evening.

The sailor was thrown forward resulting in injuries to his face and leg and he immediately radioed for help.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched and located the yacht at 7.40pm at Island’s End near the easterly tip of Bere Island.

A member of the lifeboat crew was transferred aboard to rig a tow and the casualty was brought aboard the lifeboat to receive first aid.

On arrival at Castletownbere RNLI Station, the injured man was met by paramedics from the ambulance service and he subsequently received medical assessment and attention.

Commenting on the callout, Castletownbere RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Felix O’Donoghue, praised the team onboard the boat.

“The crew are to be complimented for their very swift response this evening and the rescued sailor seemed to be in good spirits when expressing his gratitude”.

