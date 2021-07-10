Cellist to play Lee 'gig' to highlight 'the love Corkonians have for their river'

It is being organised by Save Cork City, a group who are objecting the city council’s plans for a Flood Relief Scheme
Morrisons Quay in Cork. 

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 14:42

A cellist is to play a solo recital on the River Lee this evening to highlight “the love Corkonians have for their river”.

The performance will see Gerry Kelly give a short Bach recital at 6pm.

It is being organised by Save Cork City, a group who are objecting the city council’s plans for a Flood Relief Scheme.

Next Tuesday, the High Court will hear the group's legal challenge to An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant permission for the first phase of the OPW/Cork City Councils Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme to be built at Morrison’s Island.

A statement said that Save Cork City is  “promoting the restoration of the historic quays and the construction of a tidal barrier in the harbour as an alternative approach to the concrete walls and pumps of the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme.” 

Last month, the Minister of State with responsibility for OPW, said that groups taking legal challenges which delay the delivery of flood defence schemes must be answerable if lives are lost in a flood event.

Patrick O’Donovan made his comments during a visit to Cork City for updates on several schemes.

