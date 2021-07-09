Taoiseach wary of 'spillover effect' of UK lifting Covid-19 restrictions

The Taoiseach is concerned about a "spillover effect" in Ireland from the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

Speaking as he received his second vaccination at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Micheál Martin said it was a landmark weekend for both Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork City Hall, with both passing 100,000 jabs administered.

Mr Martin, who had received his first jab in City Hall in May, said: "By Monday, they will have 100,000 vaccines administered, and in City Hall likewise, and I think it reflects the efficiency and effectiveness of the HSE South delivery of the vaccination programme.

"It’s been very well received by the public and the feedback has been very positive."

Micheál Martin speaking to the media after receiving the vaccine at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.Picture: Denis Minihane

His remarks came against the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases, with 631 announced this evening, the first time it had surpassed the 600 mark since April.

When asked about the lifting of restrictions in the UK, Mr Martin said: "It would worry me, yes, in terms of a spillover effect.

"They are ahead of us in terms of vaccinations, but nonetheless, when I spoke to the Scottish first minister [Nicola Sturgeon], she was very clear to me the degree to which the Delta variant, to use her phrase, 'rips through the unvaccinated population'."

Just because vaccines were available, it should not stop efforts to prevent people getting the virus, Mr Martin said, pointing to the long Covid condition that describes the effects that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial stage.

Having a very laissez-faire attitude to it, I think, can accelerate the spread of the virus which can damage people's health.

"10% of all cases are developing long Covid, which is a very serious condition, and there is a lot of evaluation yet that has to be done on the impacts of Covid on our health service and on the health statuses of many people in the future."

A date for indoor dining has still not been decided, he said.

"Nothing has been set in stone in terms of a date yet because we have to decide that at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"But we are endeavouring to facilitate the reopening of indoor hospitality in line with the Nphet [National Public Health Emergency Team] advice we have received.

"We will introduce to the Dáil next week primary legislation which will give us the framework to bring in the policy decisions that we take on Tuesday in terms of reopening."

Mr Martin insisted the Government understood the impatience to reopen by the hospitality sector, but claimed "good progress" had been made in other areas of society and the economy.