Lord Mayor of Cork: 'I'm proud of my brother's recovery from heroin addiction'

The Lord Mayor of Cork has spoken publicly for the first time about his brother’s recovery from heroin addiction.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Colm Kelleher also said Ireland needs to start talking about supervised injection rooms and needle exchange programmes as part of the solution to the heroin problem.

"If we expect people with drug, alcohol or gambling problems to accept they have a problem and seek help, then society needs to be mature enough to have a conversation about the solutions, he said.

"If our family's story can help one person struggling with addiction, if one family can be saved, if it means that one mother doesn’t have to bury a son or daughter because of addiction, then it will have been worth it."

Mr Kelleher decided to speak out after his brother, Don, 39, embarked on a new business venture yesterday just over two years since being handed a three-year jail term, with 18-months suspended, for dealing heroin.

He had no previous drug dealing convictions and he made full admissions.

The court also heard that he had been the victim of abuse as a child at the hands of a teacher.

Don Kelleher with his mother Stephanie.

The Lord Mayor said he is extremely proud of his brother’s recovery journey.

“I have seen first-hand the vices associated with this scourge but I’ve also seen it come full circle in relation to the successes that can come from recovery," he said.

My brother has been clean for three years now. Every day is a battle. Whether it’s recovery from alcohol, gambling or drugs addiction, every morning, it’s a fresh battle.

“It’s heartbreaking to look at your loved one when they’re destroying themselves through addiction.

“Don started with cannabis, then took harder drugs like heroin. He got into trouble, he took money from family members, he turned to dealing to feed his addiction. It was a horror story.

“Some might look at the person and say they’re a lost cause, but it’s a sickness. Our parents never gave up on him, and two uncles in particular stood by us, and my late grandmother.

“It was also thrown at me when I was entering politics — that this would bring me down.

“But there isn’t a family that hasn’t been touched by some form of addiction. For far too long, this issue has been brushed under the carpet.

"I’m so proud of my brother. If he can do it, anyone can.

“My door is open to everyone, if they want help, I will be happy to help.”

He plans to work with the HSE this year to raise awareness of the need to secure funding for existing addiction services and to help reduce treatment waiting lists.

Last July, gardaí in Cork made the largest ever seizure of heroin in the city when they recovered some 2.99kg of the drug, with a street value of €418,000, in Knocknaheeny.

It is estimated that around 300 people are in treatment for heroin abuse in Cork with another 100 injecting drug users who are not receiving treatment.

The Cork Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force supports the introduction of a supervised injecting centre in Cork, and potential sites have been identified but it has yet to be delivered.

There was controversy last year over the introduction of needle bins in injection hotspots on some parts of the northside.