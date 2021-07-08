Lifeguard who died during tragic surfing accident laid to rest in Clare

A young Clare lifeguard who died in a traffic surfing accident earlier this week was laid to rest this morning.

Fionn O’Brien got into difficulty while surfing on Lough Donnell on Monday morning.

He was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and was given CPR at the scene and en route to the hospital.

Unfortunately, attempts to save Fionn's life were unsuccessful and be was pronounced dead at UHL a short time later.

In the days since his death, heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 20-year-old from Tulla Road, who was an active member of his local GAA club.

In a post shared on Facebook, St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield, Mr O Brien's GAA club, said it was with “great sadness and huge shock” that they learned of the passing of their club man, team-mate and friend.

“Fionn was a very talented dual player with the club, blessed with great skill and lightning speed," the club said.

“Even at such a young age he had already contributed hugely, with the promise of a lot more to come.”

Fionn O'Brien. Picture: Rip.ie

The University of Limerick (UL) student’s funeral took place at the Church of Our Lady in Roslevan.

Though attendance at funerals is still limited to 50, a large congregation of almost 1,000 people viewed the funeral online.

Speaking during the funeral, Ennis priest Fr Tom Ryan said Fionn's death had sent “shockwaves” through the Clare community.

“As a lifeguard, Fionn had dedicated his summers to be available to save and to protect lives, so that all of us can enjoy the beauty of our beaches and lakes in this county of Clare,” Fr Ryan said.

“It is most tragic that it was by those same waters that he patrolled that he lost his life on Monday morning last.”

Fionn is survived by his parents, Pat and Michelle, his brothers, Conor and Niall, and his sister, Saidbh.

He was finally laid to rest at Drumcliffe Cemetery in his hometown of Ennis earlier this afternoon.