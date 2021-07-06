Gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run that injured two women 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary yesterday.

Two women, in their late 60s and 70s, were injured in the incident which occurred in the townland of Tinvane at around 9pm on Monday.

The pedestrians were hit by a van while out walking. The vehicle then collided with a ditch and came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene in the direction of the Piltown Rd.

Women's injuries 'not life-threatening'

The two women were taken to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance to be treated for their injuries which are described as not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area or travelling in the townland of Tinvane, Carrick-On-Suir, at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information, to come forward. In particular, they are appealing to motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111, or any garda station.