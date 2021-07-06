'Donate a slate' to save clubhouse of Limerick rowing club

The future of one of Limerick’s most iconic buildings is in the hands of the public as it has appealed for donations to salvage its crumbling roof.

The Shannon Rowing Club building, which has stood on Sarsfield Bridge for over 100 years, is in need of a new roof, which is going to cost an estimated €15,000.

Seán Murphy, club captain, says the repairs have been needed for the past two years. Unable to wait any longer for help, the club has decided to take matters into their own hands, with the help of the public, with its “donate a slate” campaign.

“We’ve gone to the stage where if we don't do anything, the roof, especially on the riverside, is going to fall into the river. So we have to just crack on and get going with it and we've made a decision, and we're just going to do it, no matter what,” said Mr Murphy.

Members of the public can donate a sum of money to 'become a part of the living history of Shannon Rowing Club' – the club was founded in 1866.

So far, Mr Murphy estimates that between 100 and 150 people have donated.

The works to the roof will follow a major refurbishment of the inside of the building, which first opened its doors in 1904.

“We’ve done a really good job inside. When Covid is over, we have people who want to use it for weddings. It’s a great community resource, it’s used by a wide variety of people, so it’s more than just a rowing club,” Mr Murphy said.

As part of the fundraising drive, a group will host a “row-a-thon” outside the club next Saturday, where members of the public will be offered the chance to add their signature to any slates which they sponsor.

"What is frustrating for us is this is an iconic building, part of the city’s heritage, so we can’t let any more damage happen to it,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Murphy added that while the struggles the club has had in securing help so far have been a negative aspect to the story, the collective response of the people of Limerick has been a positive one.