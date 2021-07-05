Jockeys Emergency Fund pledges €250k to Cork-based air ambulance

The Jockeys Emergency Fund (JEF) has pledged €250,000 to Ireland’s only charity-funded air ambulance over the next five years.

The announcement was made today at the Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) based in north Cork as JEF handed over the first €50,000 to the air ambulance team in recognition of the great work they do for horse racing and the wider community.

It has also committed to further donations of €50,000 per annum for the next four years to help fund the ICAA's Helimed 92 air ambulance.

The JEF is a charity which was set up in 1997. Its trustees are the Stewards of the Turf Club and the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee.

One of its key aims is to help provide medical care and other supports, such as adapting houses or providing equipment, to jockeys and other qualified riders who suffer life-changing injuries.

Dr Adrian McGoldrick, speaking on behalf of JEF’s management committee, said he has seen first-hand the work of Helimed 92's crew on a racecourse:

The ability of the service to reach an injured rider quickly can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

JEF’s Philip McLernon said they were delighted to make the donation today and to pledge ongoing support.

Launched on July 30, 2019, Helimed 92 works with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to respond to the most serious trauma and medical emergencies.

It brings advanced NAS paramedics to the roadside, racetrack, farm, or home within minutes of an incident, and then, critically, can airlift the casualty to the hospital that best suits their needs.

It has responded to a number of racetrack incidents, and airlifted injured jockeys and riders to hospital.

In its first full 12 months of service, it responded to almost 500 taskings and last week, it reached the 1,000th tasking milestone from the NAS.

It relies heavily on fundraising and corporate philanthropy. Each mission costs an average of €3,500 and in 2020, 490 missions were carried out which cost the charity over €1.7m.

ICAA chief executive, Mícheál Sheridan, said the team was delighted with the donation and the five-year funding commitment.

“Knowing that €250,000 is being donated over the next five years is so important to us as a young organisation,” he said.