Family and gardaí concerned for missing Cork woman aged 77

Kathleen Power, 77, was last seen at Lotabeg Road in Mayfield at around 10pm on Sunday, July 4.
Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 09:15
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are asking for help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from her home in Cork city.

She is described as being 5ft 9in in height, of slim build with shoulder-length grey hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue trousers and a white blouse.

Ms Power's family, as well as gardaí, are very concerned for her well being and are asking for any information to be passed on.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Kathleen Power is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

