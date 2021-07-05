Gardaí concerned for welfare of 48-year-old missing from Cork 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 48-year-old missing from Cork.

Robert Fitzpatrick was last seen in Cork at around 10.15am on Friday, July 2.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers with red braces and a white shirt.

He also has sunglasses with only one lens and a red face mask.

Gardaí said that they are concerned for Robert’s well being.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Robert is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.