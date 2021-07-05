Gardaí concerned for welfare of 48-year-old missing from Cork 

Robert Fitzpatrick was last seen in Cork at around 10.15am on July 2
Gardaí concerned for welfare of 48-year-old missing from Cork 

Have you seen Robert Fitzpatrick?

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 07:17
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 48-year-old missing from Cork.

Robert Fitzpatrick was last seen in Cork at around 10.15am on Friday, July 2.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers with red braces and a white shirt. 

He also has sunglasses with only one lens and a red face mask.

Gardaí said that they are concerned for Robert’s well being.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Robert is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

All adults could be vaccinated by end of August - HSE chief

More in this section

Investigators believe Killarney wildfire was started accidentally Investigators believe Killarney wildfire was started accidentally
Scouting Ireland denies it provided special counselling for child abuser David Barry Scouting Ireland denies it provided special counselling for child abuser David Barry
Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head
Garda stock

Post-mortem to take place on women's body discovered in Waterford 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices