Post-mortem to take place on women's body discovered in Waterford 

The woman's body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital (WUH) where a post-mortem will be carried out.
Post-mortem to take place on women's body discovered in Waterford 

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the coroner has been notified. 

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 22:01
Jess Casey

An investigation is underway following the discovery of the body of a 21-year-old woman in the Ferrybank area of Waterford on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the Gyles Quay area in Ferrybank, Waterford City, shortly after 4 pm on Saturday after the alarm was raised by people walking in the area at the time.

The woman's body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital (WUH) where a post-mortem will be carried out.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

The coroner has been notified, gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

More in this section

Scouting Ireland denies it provided special counselling for child abuser David Barry Scouting Ireland denies it provided special counselling for child abuser David Barry
Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head
Tributes paid after death of 'formidable' Barry Group founder James A Barry Tributes paid after death of 'formidable' Barry Group founder James A Barry
Post-mortem to take place on women's body discovered in Waterford 

Investigators believe Killarney wildfire was started accidentally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices