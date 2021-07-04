Post-mortem to take place on women's body discovered in Waterford 

An investigation is underway following the discovery of the body of a 21-year-old woman in the Ferrybank area of Waterford on Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the Gyles Quay area in Ferrybank, Waterford City, shortly after 4 pm on Saturday after the alarm was raised by people walking in the area at the time.
The woman's body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital (WUH) where a post-mortem will be carried out.
It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.
The coroner has been notified, gardaí confirmed to the.