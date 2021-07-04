Scouting Ireland denies it provided special counselling for child abuser David Barry

Scouting Ireland has refuted suggestions made in court that it organised or provided special counselling for former scout leader and convicted child abuser Dave Barry.

The organisation said the first time it became aware that Barry may have accessed such services was through media reports of his sentencing on June 24 for indecent or sexual assaults on children.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin jailed Barry, aged 73, of Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, for seven years with the last two years suspended after he admitted all 29 charges against him — 28 for indecent or sexual assaults and one for attempted sexual assault.

The 10 victims were aged between 13 and 17 when the sexual abuse of them occurred on overnights at the defendant’s home in Bishopstown between 1986 and 2008.

Nine of the boys were sexually assaulted. For the tenth boy, it was an attempted sexual assault.

The court was told that during his time in scouting, Barry received ‘special counselling’ from Scouting Ireland on four occasions — twice in March 2010, and again in March 2017 and in April 2019.

But in response to questions from the Irish Examiner about this counselling, the organisation said the comments made in court at Barry’s sentencing wrongly gave the impression that Scouting Ireland had provided the counselling.

“This is not true,” it said.

“Scouting Ireland has an employee assistance programme which offers a wellbeing, support and counselling service to all our staff and adult volunteers.

“This service is accessed anonymously and is provided on our behalf by an independent company Inspire Wellbeing.

“The first time that Scouting Ireland became aware that Mr Barry may have accessed the service was through media reporting of his sentencing.”

The association also said that it does not investigate safeguarding complaints.

“As per our policy, when a safeguarding complaint is made to Scouting Ireland, it is reported to the relevant statutory authorities, An Garda Síochána and Tusla in the Republic of Ireland, and the member is suspended without prejudice from Scouting Ireland,” it said.

“We co-operate fully with any investigations which the authorities undertake.

“After the statutory authorities have completed their investigations or following the completion of any prosecution through the courts, only then can Scouting Ireland complete its own disciplinary process.”

It was also asked what, if any, safeguarding courses it has or plans to offer to its adult volunteers as the association prepares to resume activities when lockdown restrictions ease.

“Scouting Ireland has continued to provide online safeguarding training to adult volunteers throughout the pandemic,” it said.

Meanwhile, there are still concerns about Barry’s attendance at a scouting jamboree in 2018, attended by 5,000 people. His attendance at it was branded “a failure of the vetting system” by child safeguarding expert Ian Elliot.

In a communication to its membership after Barry's conviction, Scouting Ireland said all attendees at the jamboree were garda vetted and that "no concerns in relation to Barry were raised during this process".

In a statement, gardaí said the Garda National Vetting Bureau does not assess the suitability of persons for roles involving children or vulnerable persons.

It said the vetting bureau can issue ‘vetting disclosures' on foot of vetting applications made by a relevant organisation.

“A vetting disclosure shall include particulars of the criminal record (if any) relating to the person, and a statement of the specified information (if any) relating to the person or a statement that there is no criminal record or specified information, in relation to the person,” it said.