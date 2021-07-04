Investigators believe Killarney wildfire was started accidentally

Investigators examining the cause of the Killarney wildfires, which devastated thousands of acres in the national park earlier this year, believe the fires were started accidentally.

More than €21,000 was spent by the National Parks and Wildfire Service (NPWS) on private aerial support to contain the three-day fire, which devastated the southwestern section of the park in April.

Inspector Gary Thompson, who is in charge of the garda inquiry, said forensic experts brought from the technical bureau in Dublin had identified a single origin, alongside the main N71, at the Five Mile Bridge near the Eagles Nest.

The cause was not deliberate, it was felt, and the investigation is “pointing towards” an accidental cause, though the specific spark has yet to be identified, he said.

The inspector said burning for land clearance appeared to be ruled out and the findings have been passed to the NPWS.

The US National Park Service is assisting the analysis of the impact of the Killarney fires, the Department of Housing has confirmed.

The one-million acre Glacier National Park in Montana is working with authorities in Killarney in satellite mapping. Ecological surveys of the damage are also being carried out, the NPWS said.

Glacier became a sister park of Killarney last March. It was the first agreement of its kind here.

“NPWS in conjunction with their sister park, Glacier National Park Montana have compiled a detailed map to contrast the satellite imagery available to both institutions and have worked on shared experiences to maximise the results for best interpretation.

"Regional management, with input from the services scientific unit of NPWS, have commissioned a suite of ecological surveys to assess the impacts of the fires on species and habitats. This, coupled with a larger and broader long-term ecological surveys, will allow the department to determine the long-term impacts of the recent fires,” said the Department of Housing, which oversees the NPWS.

The outcome of these longer-term surveys will aid management in dealing with the impact of this fire and will also establish a detailed baseline for both habitats and species impacted as a result of fires in general, it said.

The three-day Killarney fire was only brought under control with aerial firefighting support from the Air Corps and a private company based in Co Galway.

Gorse fires are an annual occurrence in Killarney within and surrounding the national park, causing massive damage to habitat and species and cost Kerry County Council and the NPWS thousands of euro in fire fighting.