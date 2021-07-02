Gifted Cork musician hopes to change views on autism

A gifted musician hopes his debut single will help change the world’s view of people with autism.

Composer and songwriter Kevin Walsh, 28, who is poised to release 'Embrace the World', has built a campaign around it to raise money for an autism charity AsIAm, to raise understanding of autism and to promote the talents of autistic people, especially in the arts.

And the talented pianist and lyricist, who was diagnosed as autistic at the age of five, and who likes big show tunes as much as rocking out to Queen and Meatloaf, has roped in award-winning nu-folk songwriter Emma Langford and rising West End star Molly Lynch, an old college friend, to help him on his mission.

“This has been a dream project of mine for a number of years,” Mr Walsh said.

I was always trying to mask the fact that I am autistic. But being autistic is not something to be ashamed of and in fact, we can contribute a lot to society if we have the right supports and associate with the right people.

“Music is my way of expressing myself to the world around me.

“By sharing myself, my story and my music, I hope to change peoples’ attitudes towards people with autism.”

Mr Walsh lives in Ballincollig, Cork, with his mum, Cathy, who says his gift for music was evident from an early age.

She fought for him to attend what was then the CIT, and now the MTU Cork School of Music, despite not having the required Leaving Cert.

He excelled at college, and went on to achieve top of his class three years in a row, graduating with first class honours BMus and MA degrees.

Mr Walsh said while the results were nice, college was more about making connections with people who shared his love of music and he is now at a stage in his life where he hopes to pursue a career in music.

'Supergroup'

Inspired by Bob Geldof’s 1984 Band Aid project, he has assembled his own 'supergroup' of producers and musicians – all with strong ties to the MTU Cork School of Music – to release his debut single for AsIAm.

AsIAm will get half the income and royalties, with the other half covering the costs of recording, production and distribution.

Hi mum Cathy said her son has poured his heart and soul into this project.

“It has brought a new sense of purpose into his life. I hope it helps make people aware that there are a lot of autistic adults with tonnes of ability," she said.

Project manager and film director Yvonne Coughlan of RSVP Ireland is working with Maurice Supple on the music video for 'Embrace the World'.

“I hope that the world reaches out to embrace Kevin,” she said.

Ms Coughlan has now issued a final call for help in their crowdfunding drive to hit €8,000.

You can donate here