Cork beachgoers warned to adhere to swimming safety rules

As the weather improves and Covid-19 restrictions start to ease, beachgoers are being advised to adhere to safety advice for swimming in areas in Co Cork which are overseen by lifeguards.

The county council has 39 full-time beach lifeguards, with a backup team ready to support, if required.

The lifeguards will be on duty until September 12 — daily from 10.30am to 7pm — and they will raise their red and yellow flags to indicate when they are present.

The local authority’s lifeguards are ready to oversee safety and have adopted a ‘Safe on the Sand and in the Sea’ motto this year, which includes a policy to avoid large gatherings of people on our beaches.

With the county boasting 19% of the country’s coastline, the council’s lifeguards will monitor the safety of swimmers on 12 Cork beaches.

These include the Front Strand, Claycastle, Redbarn, and Garryvoe in the East Cork area; Fountainstown, near Carrigaline, and in West Cork at Inchydoney East & West, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna, and Barleycove. They will also oversee the Old Head of Kinsale and Garrylucas and Garretstown.

Council officials said it is important that the public, especially children, are familiar with the ‘Flag System’ at the beach

A red over yellow flag means the lifeguards are on duty. People are advised to swim between the red and yellow flags parallel to the shore as this is the area that the lifeguards are patrolling.

Meanwhile, a red flag indicates that swimming is not advised and a black and white chequered flags mars the area for surfing only.

Cork County Council’s Water Safety Office is reminding the parents to supervise children at all times on the sand and in the water; remember to never use inflatable toys or beds on open water, and to swim within your depth and stay within your depth at all times.

For further water safety information and education visit watersafety or "Cork Co Co Beachguards” on Facebook where daily updates on conditions and flags flying at each beach can be viewed.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said Cork is home to some of the most picturesque beaches in the country, which people are looking forward to enjoying as part of a much-longed-for outdoor summer..

“Our lifeguards are there to serve the public regarding any water safety or first aid events during the summer season. We must all play our part in keeping one another safe, please remember to respect the water, bring your litter home with you, park safely and consider an alternative location if the area is already crowded, so that we can enjoy all that our county has to offer,” Mr Lucey said.