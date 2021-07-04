Family uncovers 17th-century receipt during East Cork house renovation

A family renovating a house in East Cork have discovered a 17th century receipt signed by one of history's more colourful figures, tucked away in the attic.

The receipt, for over £680, was signed by Valentine Greatrakes, a self-defined healer whose claims divided public opinion across Ireland and England in the 1660s.

Greatrakes was born to Protestant landowners in Affane, near Lismore, on February 14, 1628.

Having served as a Cromwellian soldier, he was later made a clerk of the peace and a registrar for transplantations.

He was also a witch hunter, citing as a ‘witch tester’ in the 1661 Youghal witch trial of Florence Newton.

In 1662 Greatrakes reported God-inspired “impulses” to heal scrofula, a tuberculosis illness affecting the neck, commonly called ‘the King’s evil”.

He subsequently treated many maladies, including migraine, ulcers, and tumours, establishing free ‘clinics’ in barns and stables across the south east.

The huge crowds alarmed Youghal magistrates who, ironically, ordered him to leave lest they spread disease.

Greatrakes was favoured by ‘father of modern medicine’ Robert Boyle, but others labelled him a fraud or even deluded.

The 1680 Greatrakes receipt.

He was nicknamed ‘The Stroker’ after his healing procedure, with patients claiming illnesses exited via their body extremities.

The Bishop of Lismore banned him from practising as he was unlicensed to heal, which only the Church could confer.

Nonetheless, Greatrakes visited England on invitation, failing to impress Charles II but finding further fame and criticism in London.

He died in Affane in 1683.

The receipt was “enclosed in a glass case alongside a biography cutting” by 20-year-old Loughlin O’Connor, whose family purchased the house in Grattan Street.

The document refers to a land sale and is deciphered by local historian David Kelly as, ‘Ye 7th of May 1680, received then from my cousin Mr Barry Perot, ye sum of six hundred and eighty pounds, seven shillings and five pence in payment for rents due to me for his holdings in ye County of Limerick of Sir Robert Southwell’s estate as by ye within particulars annexed as witness to my hand ye day the same above I say received ye said sum of…’ V A Greatraks Being present,Ye W Greatraks, Thomas Crokor, Thomas Neesham Notary Public.

“It is particularly interesting for the considerable sum of money involved, given an acre might have cost about £5," said Mr Kelly.