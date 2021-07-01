WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of jellyfish spotted in Cork harbour

Cindi Bonny, took to Instagram to share pictures of thousands of jellyfish gathered in the harbour
Thousands of jellyfish spotted in Cobh, Co Cork. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 21:37
Caitlín Griffin

Locals were “shocked and amazed” by the arrival of thousands of jellyfish in Cobh, Co Cork.

The Beanie Box owner, Cindi Bonny, took to her coffee shop’s Instagram page to share pictures of thousands of jellyfish gathered in the harbour.

“We were visiting my sister and had spotted the jellyfish while we were going on the boat to Spike Island - we had seen them across the harbour,” Ms Bonny said.

Ms Bonny said they were “shocked and amazed” at how many jellyfish were in the water and reckoned there were thousands of them.

Ms Bonny, whose horsebox coffee café is based in Ringaskiddy, said she has noticed a rise of jellyfish in Cork waters this summer.

“In general I have noticed an increase of jellyfish in the area for sure as my daughter would be in the water most of the time.

“I'd say the unusually high temperatures we’re getting at the moment - when we get it - and the water temperature rising, that’s bringing them all to the area,” she said.

After researching the pink sea creatures, Ms Bonny reckons they are moon jellyfish who are common visitors to Ireland this time of year.

“These are very common jellyfish called the moon jellyfish which are common around Ireland and the UK.

“They can be identified with their pink rings also known as their reproductive system!

“It’s common that they are sometimes stranded in huge numbers on Irish beaches particularly in summer,” she said.

