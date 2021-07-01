Tipperary teenager hospitalised in Cork after serious assault

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred on Sunday evening in Thurles
Tipperary teenager hospitalised in Cork after serious assault

Gardaí in Thurles have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 18:32
Caitlín Griffin

A man in his late teens is being treated for serious injuries in Cork University Hospital after suffering a serious assault in Tipperary.

The man was assaulted between the hours of 11pm on Sunday and 12.30am on Monday, June 28, at Upperchurch Village.

No arrests have been made to date, and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the Upperchurch Village area between those hours who may have footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Locals in Kerry village block renewable energy plant  Locals in Kerry village block renewable energy plant 
Varadkar says Aer Lingus should keep Cork staff on payroll 'if possible' Varadkar says Aer Lingus should keep Cork staff on payroll 'if possible'
Kerry woman misses out on buying her home of 12 years Kerry woman misses out on buying her home of 12 years
Tipperary teenager hospitalised in Cork after serious assault

Teen loses battle for life after quad bike fall

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices