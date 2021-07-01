Varadkar says Aer Lingus should keep Cork staff on payroll 'if possible'

The Tánaiste has told the Dáil that the layoff of Aer Lingus staff at Cork Airport later this year is "an industrial relations matter" but the company should keep staff on the payroll if possible.

The issue was raised with Leo Varadkar by Cork North Central TD Mick Barry.

Between September 12 and November 22, 198 Cork-based staff are to be temporarily laid off without pay – 60 ground staff and 138 cabin crew – due to repair works on the airport's runway.

Mr Barry said staff are opposed to the layoff. He asked Mr Varadkar if it was appropriate for a company which receives State support to lay off staff.

"They want to be kept on the company books and I support them in this aim. This issue is already prominent in Cork," said Mr Barry.

"Aer Lingus and other employers at the airport are in receipt of considerable State supports related to the pandemic. For example, Aer Lingus is in talks with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, having secured €150m in debt funding to date.

"As a representative of the State that is providing these supports, is the Tánaiste prepared to voice support for these workers and to indicate support for their very modest and reasonable ask, which is that they be kept on the company books while these repairs take place?"

Mr Varadkar said the works on the runway are welcome and the aviation sector has received considerable support since the outset of the pandemic.

"Anything that is happening with regard to Aer Lingus's employees in Cork Airport is an industrial relations matter and, therefore, principally a matter for the employer and its staff. It is a matter for the company and the unions and it is for them to engage. I do not know enough about the dispute to comment on it definitively. That is why I need to be limited in what I say.

"However, if it is possible for Aer Lingus to keep those staff members on the payroll using the wage subsidy scheme, it would certainly make sense to do so."