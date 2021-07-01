Public urged to help shape radical overhaul of Cork's bus network

The public has been urged today to help guide the most radical overhaul of Cork’s bus network in decades.

Transport experts say the Cork Bus Network Redesign Choices Report, which has been published today for public consultation, provides the public with an early opportunity to shape the development of the city’s bus network for the next 20-years.

Consultants are looking at 13 potential Core Bus Corridors (CBCs) and one orbital corridor, as well as changes to timetables and to frequencies that it’s hoped will encourage more people to use the bus.

The potential CBCs include:

CBC 1 Dunkettle to City Centre via Tivoli and Kent Station

CBC 2 East of Mayfield to City Centre via Montenotte

CBC 3 Ballyvolane to City Centre via Montenotte

CBC 4 North of Dublin Hill to City Centre via Blackpool

CBC 5 Hollyhill / Apple to City Centre via Shandon area.

CBC 6 West of Ballincollig to City Centre via Mardyke

CBC 7 West of Bishopstown to City Centre

CBC 8 Wilton to City Centre

CBC 9 Cork Airport to City Centre via Turners Cross area

CBC 10 South of Douglas (N28) to City Centre via Douglas

CBC 11 Jacobs island to City Centre via Ballinlough

CBC 12 Mahon to City Centre via Balintemple

CBC O Orbital corridor - Cork University Hospital, Western Road, Hollyhill, Blackpool, Mayfield, Jack Lynch Tunnel, Mahon point, Douglas village and Black Ash to Cork University Hospital.

Responses to the public consultation will be used to inform the new draft network that will be published later this year for more public consultation before the network is finalised in early 2022, for implementation in 2023.

The overhaul of the bus network is one of the nine key elements of the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) ambitious BusConnects Cork programme - a project which is fundamental to realising the ambition of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy which aims to increase the number of people using public transport in Cork fourfold by 2040.

The infrastructure element of BusConnects Cork, the delivery of over 100kms of bus lanes, will be addressed in the coming months, the NTA said today.

The choices report has been prepared by Jarrett Walker & Associates, a US-based firm which specialises in designing metropolitan public transport systems and which helped redesign the new Dublin area bus network.

One of their experts, Michelle Poyourow, said they want to hear from the citizens of Cork.

“With Cork’s expected population growth and plans to develop more sustainably, it is time to re-evaluate the design of the Cork area bus network and invest in its success,” she said.

“Over the next three weeks, we want to hear how people’s priorities for bus services, and how the network could be changed.

“Understanding how people in the Cork Metropolitan Area view possible changes to their bus system will help us design the draft new network.”

Online consultation will run from July 1 to July 21.