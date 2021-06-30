Clonakilty house up for grabs as Cork GAA clubs unite for #WinAGaff

One lucky winner will get the keys to a brand new pad in Clonakilty this autumn as three Cork GAA clubs join forces for the #WinAGaff competition.

The prize “gaff” is a new three-bedroom, semi-detached home, valued at over €300,000.

The competition is part of a fundraising initiative organised by Douglas GAA, St James’ GAA, and Fermoy GAA.

Located at the Miles, Clonakilty, the A-rated home is a short drive to the blue flag beach of Inchydoney, the Long Strand, and the walks at Castlefreke.

Other prizes include a Toyota C-HR Hybrid Luna worth €32,860, and a €5,000 cash prize.

This new draw will build on the “WinAGaff” concept that ran successfully in 2019, in which a lucky ticket holder won a brand new two-bedroom apartment located in Ballintemple, Cork.

Tickets for the draw costs €100, with a maximum of 10,000 tickets up for sale. The lucky winner will be drawn in a grand prize raffle on Saturday, November 6.

Chairperson of St James’ GAA Club, Niall O’Sullivan described how excited the club was about handing the keys of a brand new home over to a lucky winner, saying:

Imagine, this time next year you could be living here, just minutes from some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Mr O’Sullivan said that the money raised will have a significant impact on the Ardfield/Rathbarry community, as the club aims to enhance the accessibility of its facilities, build a walkway around St James’ Park and construct a practice wall for its juvenile members.

Chairperson of Fermoy GAA Brendan Keane said the club hopes to keep attracting new members as the local population increases, with aims to re-develop Fitzgerald Park as part of that effort.

“This competition will help those plans become a reality and it will also change the life of the lucky winner who will have a new home in spectacular west Cork," Mr Keane continued.

Chairperson of Douglas GAA Aidan O’Connor said: "We all know how difficult it is to get on the property ladder and what a difference this prize could make, it could be a young couple or a family's forever home.”

Mr O’Connor also said that the money raised will “be helping three local sports clubs support and invest in the next generation of players".

"Douglas GAA club is currently developing a three-year plan to invest in an astro playing surface, a ball wall, floodlighting, and a games and skills area," Mr O'Connor said.