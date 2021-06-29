Several hospitalised after two vehicle collision on Waterford road

Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents on a road in Waterford, one of which is said to be serious.
Several people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the main Orchardstown to Tramore which remains closed until further notice.
The incident happened close to Shangan Cross at around 4.15pm this afternoon.
Emergency services and Gardaí are currently at the scene and are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The Irish Defence Forces helicopter was called in to assist gardaí and ambulance personnel.
Meanwhile, a separate incident has also taken place on the stretch of road which at this time is not understood to be serious.