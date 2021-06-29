Air and sea search off Cork coast for missing person

An air and sea search is under way along a stretch of the Cork coastline following reports of a missing person.
A coastguard helicopter and members of the Kinsale RNLI crew are involved in the search operation near Kinsale.
The lifeboat crew has been scouring the sea and the rocky coastline of the headland to the east of the mouth of the Kinsale harbour.
The Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 has also been conducting sweeps of the harbour, focusing on an area south of Charles Fort.