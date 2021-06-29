Air and sea search off Cork coast for missing person

A coastguard helicopter and members of the Kinsale RNLI crew are involved in the search operation near Kinsale
Air and sea search off Cork coast for missing person

A coastguard helicopter and members of the Kinsale RNLI crew are involved in the search operation near Kinsale. Picture: Kinsale RNLI/Hetty Walsh/file

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 13:31
Eoin English

An air and sea search is under way along a stretch of the Cork coastline following reports of a missing person.

A coastguard helicopter and members of the Kinsale RNLI crew are involved in the search operation near Kinsale.

The lifeboat crew has been scouring the sea and the rocky coastline of the headland to the east of the mouth of the Kinsale harbour.

The Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 has also been conducting sweeps of the harbour, focusing on an area south of Charles Fort.

More to follow

More in this section

PPE from Munster nursing homes donated to India to fight Covid-19  PPE from Munster nursing homes donated to India to fight Covid-19 
Charity launched in memory of Cork child who died suddenly Charity launched in memory of Cork child who died suddenly
Pint of Guinness ‘Are you having a laugh?’: Cork dad goes viral with reaction to bad pints of stout
missing personplace: kinsale
Garda stock

Gardaí appeal to public not to share video footage of Tipperary fatal collision

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices