Gardaí appeal to public not to share video footage of Tipperary fatal collision

Man in his 80s was killed and a woman in her 30s injured in crash on M8
Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 19:21
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are asking people to not share video footage and images currently circulating online of a fatal collision in Tipperary.

A man in his 80s died after the car in which he was travelling alone was involved in a two-car collision on the M8 southbound between J6 Thurles and J7 Cashel North shortly after 4pm today.

A woman in her 30s, driving the second vehicle, was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The man has since been brought to the mortuary at South Tipperary Hospital in Clonmel and the local Coroner has been notified.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and traffic diversions are in place. 

Significant traffic delays are reported on some of the affected routes and a number of Garda units are directing traffic as work continues to clear the crash site.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They particularly want to hear from any road users who were travelling on the motorway at the time and who have camera footage, to make it available to them.

They also said video footage and images taken of the crash are circulating online and asked that this stop out of respect to the family of the deceased and to those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

