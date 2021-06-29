Excitement as Limerick housing works uncover medieval city walls

A glimpse at Limerick’s medieval past has been unearthed as a result of a housing development in the city.

Walls that could date back as far as the 12th century have been uncovered by Limerick City and County Council as part of works on a site at St Anne’s Court at the junction of Island Road and Athlunkard St.

The site is one of the areas earmarked for affordable housing in the city, a council spokesperson has confirmed.

“Part of the medieval city of Limerick was located in this area, most significantly the city defences, as the city wall survives above ground beyond the site boundaries,” the spokesperson said.

As such archaeological finds are to be expected, and Limerick City and County Council carried out advanced archaeological testing to pinpoint the location of the city walls and establish below-ground remains."

According to the council, the testing exposed the city wall, which survives at or just below ground level.

“The location of the wall will inform the final design,” the spokesperson said. "The plans are to preserve the wall in situ and ensure a suitable buffer around the remains."

Great buzz

Local Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe said there is a "great buzz" among local residents, who are excited about the find.

It is Mr Costelloe’s belief that what has been uncovered is, in fact, a gateway into the old city.

“I got a phone call from someone who told me that they have discovered what would have been the original entrance into the ancient city of Limerick,” said Mr Costelloe.

I would hope that they preserve it. It is down a few metres, under the grass. So they should actually expose it and preserve it. It would be great for the area. That is the Medieval Quarter of the city, so it is a no-brainer to preserve it.”

A local historian said the find could possibly be the old Abbey North Gate. However, they remained sceptical until further details are revealed, and added that the location could be slightly off.

Limerick City and County Council will now consult with the relevant departments on the future presentation of the city wall at this location.

The discovery is not the only recent one that has been uncovered, with extensive work taking place across the city.

During works, which have taken place as part of the O’Connell St revitalisation project, a number of Georgian-era cellars were uncovered in the city’s centre.

A spokesperson for the council said previously that the plan for the vaults as part of the O’Connell Street Revitalisation project will see the vaults preserved ‘as is’.