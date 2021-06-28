Delta variant 'an obvious threat' in Waterford, say health officials

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Dungarvan saw an average of 500 people daily as the HSE tackles a probable Delta-variant outbreak.

The HSE now plans to extend this testing centre to Wednesday, and has urged people to come for testing here or at the regular test centre in Waterford City.

“The HSE/South East Community Healthcare noted with concern recently, an increase in positive diagnosis of Covid-19 in the West Waterford area," a spokesman said.

As instanced by cases of Covid-19 continuing to present daily in every county, the possibility of the Delta variant is an obvious threat.”

However new lord mayor of Waterford, Independent councillor Joe Kelly, played down fears that the outbreak is linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“There was an outbreak of a cluster, perhaps two clusters in the west of the county of Waterford," he said.

“There is indeed talk of it being the Delta variant. But I was in touch with the HSE, and it takes two to three weeks to confirm that particular variant, so that is not confirmed yet.”

Mr Kelly called on everyone in the county to continue to follow public health guidelines and maintain the trend of high vaccine uptake.

He also praised the strong community response to the outbreak, particularly the attendance at the pop-up centre.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor McGuinness, based in An Rinn, said sports clubs and businesses reacted very quickly to news of the potential outbreak.

Sports clubs have taken the decision themselves, in Gaelic games and soccer and others, to postpone events including Cúl Camps for children as a precaution,” he said.

Mr McGuinness said businesses, including two pubs in the Gaeltacht area and a café, have also shut temporarily.

Unlike some outbreaks around the country, Mr McGuinness said there does not appear to have been an unusually large gathering which could have led to this spike in cases.

Director of Public Health South East Dr Carmel Mullaney said Ireland is in a “precarious” position as many people aged 60 to 69 are still waiting for their second vaccine shot.

Speaking to RTÉ today, she said of the Waterford outbreak: “That is just one of a number of clusters and outbreaks that may be associated with the Delta variant.”

The concern is based on findings of S gene positivity; an early screening on some PCR tests which may indicate the variant is present — but this takes up to three weeks to confirm.

Until now, confirmed cases of the Delta variant have been concentrated in Dublin.