Charity launched in memory of Cork child who died suddenly

A charity has been launched in memory of a nine-year-old girl who died suddenly in September of last year after a routine procedure following open-heart surgery.

The Heart Angel is inspired by Béibhinn O’Connor from Riverstick in Co Cork who was a much-loved only child.

It aims to celebrate her life and the lives of other children who have passed away in Ireland by creating remembrance gardens.

Béibhinn died suddenly on September 16, 2020 of cardiac arrest.

Nine-year-old Béibhinn O'Connor passed away suddenly on September 16.

Her mother, Irene, said that at the graveside of her daughter she had a feeling of “this can’t be it.” She started fundraising for various charities and decided to come up with novel ways to keep the loving spirit of Beibhinn alive.

The Heart Angel charity plans to create memory gardens in every county in Ireland. It has already begun working with local authorities.

The first Heart Angel garden is planned for Carrigaline, Co Cork. A second garden will be created in Cork City next year.

A special concert to celebrate Béibhinn’s life will also be held on September 4.

Irene says the gardens are inspired by positivity, kindness, creativity and colour, and will be rolled out in the 26 counties.

“There will be a sculpture in each garden of the ‘Heart Angel’ which will represent children who have died.

"We want the gardens to be colourful, uplifting and inspiring to all members of society. We also want to lift the taboo of speaking about a child’s death and to create a place where their friends and family can remember them in a positive light.

Béibhinn's parents, Irene and Eoin O'Connor, at the launch of the Heart Angel Charity alongside Cllr Fergal Dennehy (Deputising for the Lord Mayor) and Cllr Seamus McGrath (Deputising for the County Mayor). Picture: Siobhan Russell

"Béibhinn Hope O’Connor, during her short life, inspired everyone around her to ‘Be Kind’. She lived every day like it was her last and has left behind a powerful legacy of kindness, love and positivity.”

Cllr Fergal Dennehy, who launched the charity, said that the little girl had inspired so many during her short life.

“I know that her memory will live on through the wonderful Heart Angel gardens that are planned across Ireland. Remarkably, €100,000 was raised in Béibhinn’s name for childrens’ charities since she died.

"I know that the Heart Angel charity will continue to inspire young people across Ireland to carry on her kindness and keep her spirit alive.”

For more information about the Heart Angel charity, please visit the website www.theheartangel.com