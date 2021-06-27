Extras urgently sought for Kerry film starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman

The feel-good movie starring Academy Award winner, Olivia Colman, which is filming in Kerry is urgently looking for hundreds of extras.

Filming on scenes of Joyride, written by Tralee native, Ailbhe Keoghan, and directed by Emmy-award winning director, Emer Reynolds, has already started.

Primary shoots will take place at the start of July.

Colman, who won her Academy Award in 2019 for The Favourite and who also portrayed Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown is to touch down in the country in the coming days.

A MoviesExtra spokesperson said: “For Joyride we are urgently looking for hundreds of extras to take part in the production. Extras of every age, gender, and look.

“They could be a day or a couple of days on set. It will be early starts and late finishes so your own transport is essential.”

The spokesperson added: “(They are) needed in Tralee and its outskirts from July 1 and then for July 15 and July 19."

One of the days will be at (Kerry) Airport, it might be our only chance to get an airport during the summer.

"(Those interested must) be available full days for filming with potentially very early call times. Locations are a maximum of 40km from Tralee.

“It will be a really interesting day and one to remember. It will be a great experience and you will have a wonderful story to tell.”

Joyride is a warm-hearted film about motherhood and a teenager finding themselves.

Kildare native Charlie Reid (14) is starring alongside the Oscar winner

Meanwhile, on the TV streaming front, season two of Netflix’s Fate is to be filmed here again over July and August.

The fantasy series is set in a magical world and has a huge following worldwide. Netflix's hugely popular teen-fantasy drama, was filmed on location in Wicklow.

Eight one-hour episodes are planned as the drama follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

A production spokesperson said: “For this production we are looking for people aged 18 to 30 of all ethnicities and looks, the more unique your look, the better."

So, if you have a wonderfully interesting look or simply want to be part of a Netflix production, please sign up as soon as possible.

"We are urgently looking for anyone with martial arts, kick boxing, boxing, gymnasts, athletes, and similar skills.

“Anyone with an interesting look, also identical twins aged 15 to 25, and red-haired women to act as a body double should apply,” the spokesperson explained.

As filming continues on the mystery thriller TV series Harry Wild, starring Jane Seymour in Dublin, more acting hopefuls are being sought there too.

MovieExtras are also looking for tough-looking women of all ages over 18 to be prison inmates.

“Those with tattoos and badass attitudes are welcome to apply,” the production spokesperson explained.