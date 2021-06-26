Gardaí seek help locating missing Tipperary man

Ian was last seen in the Newport area at 6.30pm on Friday evening.
Have you seen Ian Lynch? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 21:01
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are looking for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing Tipperary man, Ian Lynch.

Ian was last seen in the Newport area at 6.30pm on Friday evening.

The 32-year-old is described as being 5'7", of medium build with brown hair.

When last seen, Ian was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt, a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell Garda station on 061 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

