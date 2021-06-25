Sparks fly in Mizen as 1,000 homes without electricity after swan hits power lines

Sparks fly in Mizen as 1,000 homes without electricity after swan hits power lines

Almost 1,000 people are without power on the Mizen peninsula in West Cork after a swan hit power lines and sparked a gorse fire.

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 17:09
Eoin English

ESB crews have been on site all day working to restore power supply to affected areas after the incident in the Toormore area, near Schull this morning.

While several customers have had power restored in recent hours, ESB Networks says it could be 9pm before power is fully restored to all affected customers.

It has apologised to all those affected by the incident.

A spokesman said an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the power outage but initial indications suggest that a swan hit a 20KV power line - one of the workhorses of the rural network - at around 6am.

Gorse fire

It appears that either the line fell, or that some other part of the power line infrastructure fell and sparked a gorse fire below the power lines, which spread.

While ESB Networks repair crews were on the scene quickly, repairs could not start immediately until the fire was brought under control and the area was declared safe for them.

“ESB Networks personnel from Dunmanway depot attended an overhead line fault near Cealfadda Bridge, Toormore (Goleen) in West Cork this morning,” a spokesman said.

“Conductors on the infrastructure were damaged, apparently by a swan impacting on the line.

“A gorse fire (possibly caused by the fallen conductors) at the scene has been tackled by the fire service units from Bantry and Schull, facilitating safe access to the network for our network technicians.

“Damage to the network and an associated switching of the lines is significant and repairs are still in progress.

“We expect supply to be restored to all customers this evening. The estimated restore time is expected at 9pm and we apologise to all impacted customers.”  Traffic management was also put in place on some roads around Schull to facilitate the fire fighting operation and power line repairs.

