FF councillor elected as mayor of Cork County

Fianna Fáil’s Gillian Coughlan has been elected as the new mayor of Cork County.

Ms Coughlan was nominated by fellow Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath and seconded by Councillor Declan Hurley.

First elected in 2009, Ms Coughlan worked as a representative in Bandon Town Council before being appointed to the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District in Cork County Council. She topped the poll in the Bandon Kinsale MD in the 2019 local elections.

Ms Coughlan said her initial priority on entering office will be to support the people and businesses of Cork County as Ireland emerges from the pandemic.

Speaking about the challenges that the pandemic brought to the county, Ms Coughlan praised the resilience and solidarity exhibited across all sectors of society.

"Cork County Council together with the county’s voluntary and statutory agencies have played a vital role in supporting people," she said.

It is essential that as we move forward together, we do not leave anyone behind.

“I also look forward to the continued town and village renewal and regeneration which has been accelerated through Project ACT.

"Social and economic recovery will benefit immensely from collaboration between the council, businesses and volunteers, and I greatly look forward to meeting people countywide who give their time to enhancing their locales,” said Ms Coughlan.

The new mayor also said the provision of affordable housing schemes, climate adaption and mitigation as well as supporting heritage work in Cork County, were among her priorities.

She also stressed that she was looking forward to “advancing digitisation and education programmes,” alongside the Cork County Council.

A native and resident of Bandon with her husband Donough Coughlan, and their three children, she has been involved in many groups including Bandon Walled Town, Irish Red Cross, Age Friendly Bandon, and the Bandon 1916 Commemoration Committee.

Ms Coughlan is the current cathaoirleach of Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan.

After completing a degree in history and political science in Trinity College, Dublin, Ms Coughlan received a higher diploma in education, completing her training at her alma mater in Bandon. Before her tenure in Bandon Town Council, she taught history and CSPE in Coláiste an Phiarsaigh in Glanmire.