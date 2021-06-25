Jadotville-inspired event to raise funds for homeless Defence Forces veterans

Challenge dedicated to famous battle in the Congo will raise funds for two homeless shelters in Cork
Captain Noel Carey (left) with soldiers from "A" Company in Jadotville. Photo: Defence Forces Archive

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 20:30
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

A unique fundraiser dedicated to a famous battle fought by outnumbered Defence Forces troops in the Congo 60 years ago will help raise money for two shelters/support centres in Cork for homeless veterans.

The charity ONE (Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen) is appealing for people to take part in the 'Jadotville Challenge' between June 29–July 3 to raise much-needed funds for a hostel under construction in Cobh and another one planned for Cork City.

The aim is to get people to walk, cycle, run or swim a combined total of 24,000km — the exact distance from Athlone to Jadotville and back.

The majority of soldiers who fought in the battle came from the Athlone and Mullingar areas and the Jadotville theme has been used because this year is the 60th anniversary of the battle.

The heavily-outnumbered Irish force on UN peacekeeping duties stood their ground for five days against 3,000 Katangese soldiers and mercenaries.

Eventually the troops, led by Commandant Pat Quinlan, were left with no choice but to surrender and survived 34 days in captivity before their release was secured.

ONE chief executive Ollie O'Connor said life afterwards for many of the troops was very difficult.

When they returned home many were met with disdain, harbouring feelings of shame and experiencing a medley of mental health problems.

A major campaign has been mounted by the men's families, veterans and a number of politicians to provide the men with medals for their gallantry.

Mr O'Connor said their priority is to fund the completion of the five-bed centre in Cobh and they are in the process of trying to acquire another property, this time for six beds, in Cork City.

These will be the first such facilities in Munster which will house homeless veterans and act as drop-in advice centres for other ex-service personnel.

ONE currently has 37 branches throughout the country and offers 49 beds to homeless ex-service personnel as well as mental health supports through 15 veteran support centres.

Mr O'Connor said 95% of veterans aided by ONE’s vital services have gone on to secure permanent housing.

With more than 100,000 former permanent and reserve Defence Force personnel across Ireland, many continue to struggle with the return to civilian life.

"The proceeds raised by the Jadotville Challenge will go directly towards providing services to tackle mental health issues and homelessness among veterans.

“The fundraiser is a fun, active way to support Ireland’s Defence Forces and remember the brave actions of the Jadotville Tigers,” he said.

Mr O'Connor said a number of serving and ex-Defence Forces personnel have already signed up for the fundraiser, along with gardaí and members of cycling clubs, but they can always do with more.

You can register at the Jadotville Challenge.

60 years on: Why nine peacekeeping Irish soldiers were murdered in the Congo

