Gardaí seek help searching for missing teen, 16, from Tralee

Jennifer Dunkova was last seen on June 21 in the Tralee area
Missing Person - Jennifer Dunkova, 16 Years, Tralee

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 21:02
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing teenager from Tralee, Co Kerry.

Jennifer Dunkova, 16, was last seen in the Tralee area on Tuesday, June 21.

Jennifer is described as being 5' 5" with a slim build. 

She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen she was reportedly wearing light blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

