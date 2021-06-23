M20 closed in Limerick after serious collision hospitalises woman

A source said one person had to be cut from the wreckage by emergency first responders, and that the car involved was discovered on its side.
Emergency services attended the scene of the collision. File picture. 

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 16:09
David Raleigh

A section of the M20 motorway, between Limerick and Adare, is fully closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm.

Sources said emergency services responded to single-vehicle collision, in which a car went into a rolling spin and crashed.

Gardaí, ambulance, and several units from Limerick City and County Fire Service, are at the scene.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said there was a “full road closure” after a collision had occurred between Junction 3 Raheen and Junction 2 Dooradoyle (North).

A source said emergency services received an alert at 2.54pm of a “one-car rollover”.

Another source said one person had to be cut from the wreckage by emergency first responders, and that the car involved was discovered on its side.

A woman in her early 20s was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood her injuries are not life threatening.

