M20 closed in Limerick after serious collision hospitalises woman

A section of the M20 motorway, between Limerick and Adare, is fully closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm.

Sources said emergency services responded to single-vehicle collision, in which a car went into a rolling spin and crashed.

Gardaí, ambulance, and several units from Limerick City and County Fire Service, are at the scene.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said there was a “full road closure” after a collision had occurred between Junction 3 Raheen and Junction 2 Dooradoyle (North).

A source said emergency services received an alert at 2.54pm of a “one-car rollover”.

Another source said one person had to be cut from the wreckage by emergency first responders, and that the car involved was discovered on its side.

A woman in her early 20s was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood her injuries are not life threatening.