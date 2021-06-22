Fundraiser for family of Cork man missing in NYC surpasses €10k

A fundraiser for the family of a Cork man who has gone missing in the US has more than doubled its target in a matter of hours.

Ryan Cody, 23, from Fermoy, has been missing in New York City since last Saturday.

He was last seen outside Austin Public gastropub in the Forest Hills area of Queens at around 8pm Saturday night, with unconfirmed reports placing him in the Richmond Hill area of Brooklyn a few hours later.

His brother, Anthony, who is currently in Ireland created a GoFundMe page earlier today hoping to raise €5,000 to help family members to fly out and join the search for Ryan.

The goal of €5,000 was reached in a few hours and as donations continued to pour in, it had surpassed €10,000 in just nine hours.

Updating people on search efforts in NYC, Anthony said police are currently searching hospitals in the Queens and Manhattan area.

In a Facebook post, Anthony said: “Anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disoriented and confused. Could anyone who has any information please let us know - we are extremely worried about Ryan.”

Anthony told the US-based news site, Irish Central, that the New York Police Department has been given a description of Ryan.

He is described as 6ft 2 or 3, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.

Anthony said: “He lost his glasses and is virtually blind without them.

“He was complaining about dizzy spells and was put into an Uber by his roommate on Saturday.

“He got out of the cab and never entered the hospital. He was last seen at 8pm outside Austin Public.

“He was missing his glasses still and was visually confused and disoriented.

"The reception at his apartment complex said they saw him at 10pm on Saturday night entering his apartment in Long Island City.

"His roommate arrived at 11.30pm and he wasn't there.

"We are all back here in Ireland worried sick and unsure what to do."

Anthony said the support the family have received over the past few days has been amazing.

"The work people are doing out of the goodness of their heart is amazing. It's amazing to see the Irish rally to find one of their own," he wrote.

He promised to keep people updated on the search efforts as best he can and encouraged people both in Ireland and the US to keep sharing Ryan's information.