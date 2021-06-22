Fundraiser for family of Cork man missing in NYC surpasses €10k

Ryan Cody, 23, from Fermoy, has been missing in New York City since last Saturday.
Fundraiser for family of Cork man missing in NYC surpasses €10k

Ryan Cody, from Fermoy, in Cork has been missing in New York city since Saturday.

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 21:25
Michelle McGlynn and Eoin English

A fundraiser for the family of a Cork man who has gone missing in the US has more than doubled its target in a matter of hours.

Ryan Cody, 23, from Fermoy, has been missing in New York City since last Saturday.

He was last seen outside Austin Public gastropub in the Forest Hills area of Queens at around 8pm Saturday night, with unconfirmed reports placing him in the Richmond Hill area of Brooklyn a few hours later.

His brother, Anthony, who is currently in Ireland created a GoFundMe page earlier today hoping to raise €5,000 to help family members to fly out and join the search for Ryan.

The goal of €5,000 was reached in a few hours and as donations continued to pour in, it had surpassed €10,000 in just nine hours.

Updating people on search efforts in NYC, Anthony said police are currently searching hospitals in the Queens and Manhattan area.

In a Facebook post, Anthony said: “Anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disoriented and confused. Could anyone who has any information please let us know - we are extremely worried about Ryan.” 

Anthony told the US-based news site, Irish Central, that the New York Police Department has been given a description of Ryan.

He is described as 6ft 2 or 3, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.

Anthony said: “He lost his glasses and is virtually blind without them.

“He was complaining about dizzy spells and was put into an Uber by his roommate on Saturday.

“He got out of the cab and never entered the hospital. He was last seen at 8pm outside Austin Public.

“He was missing his glasses still and was visually confused and disoriented.

"The reception at his apartment complex said they saw him at 10pm on Saturday night entering his apartment in Long Island City.

"His roommate arrived at 11.30pm and he wasn't there.

"We are all back here in Ireland worried sick and unsure what to do."

Anthony said the support the family have received over the past few days has been amazing.

"The work people are doing out of the goodness of their heart is amazing. It's amazing to see the Irish rally to find one of their own," he wrote.

He promised to keep people updated on the search efforts as best he can and encouraged people both in Ireland and the US to keep sharing Ryan's information.

Read More

Tributes paid following the death of a visionary planner who shaped modern Cork

More in this section

Minister meets Pride Committee in Waterford after flag burning and vandalism Minister meets Pride Committee in Waterford after flag burning and vandalism
John Creedon named Cork Person of the Month John Creedon named Cork Person of the Month
Economic Crisis In Spain Worsens As A General Election Looms Influx of tourists causing spike in homelessness in West Cork
missing peoplecork
Fundraiser for family of Cork man missing in NYC surpasses €10k

Limerick GAA fan celebrates surviving marathon Covid battle with Liam MacCarthy Cup

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices