Major streetscape upgrade to boost Cobh's economy

Cobh is in line for a major streetscape upgrade making it more pedestrian and outdoor dining-friendly, with new lighting aimed at enhancing its night-time economy.

Details of the plan, which aims to foster the historic Cork harbourside town's heritage and combine it with a continental holiday feel, were unveiled to members of the Cobh Municipal District Council by Cork County Council's most senior architect, Guilia Vallone.

The Cobh Town Centre Urban Design Plan involves relocating some parking spaces to the fringes of the town to enable more pedestrianisation and free up space for outdoor dining and events.

A new terraced outdoor dining /socialising area will be created on one side of Casement Square.

The East Beach area is to have wider footpaths and a new park is to be created close to St Colman's Cathedral.

The plan also involves planting new trees in a number of areas.

Part of the plans to revamp the streets in Cobh. Image: Cork County Council

Ms Vallone said the main promenade area will feature a new rain garden and improved lighting, which will be positioned to reflect off the water.

Additional bicycle ranks will be placed in parts of the town.

She said the plan is designed to make people linger longer in Cobh with hopefully a resultant boost to the local economy.

Seán O'Callaghan, the council's senior executive officer for the area, said a special webinar, featuring a panel discussion on the plans, which will include Ms Vallone, will be held on July 8 at 7pm.

The public will be allowed to engage in a Q&A with the panel.

The plans will be available to view by appointment at the local council office from July 9 and the public will have until August 20 to make submissions.

In addition, a slide show of what is involved will be put in the windows of the Commodore Hotel and Sirius Arts Centre from July 9, while a special video has also been produced.

Green councillor Alan O'Connor described the vision as “really exciting”, while Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said Cobh has reinvented itself in recent years, having lost major industries and focused more on tourism.

He said the plans can only enhance visitor numbers.

People enjoying the water in the new planned revamp of Cobh. Image: Cork County Council

Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O'Callaghan said it is up to councillors to sell the plan to the public and while there may be some difficulties encountered, she said she's sure these can be overcome “with some tweaking".

Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard said: “It's outstanding. The work that has gone on behind the scenes for this is second to none. What we have before us is something really special and it will be there for generations to come.”