John Creedon named Cork Person of the Month

Award-winning broadcaster and author John Creedon has been named Cork Person of the Month for June. "The natural storyteller" was honoured by his native city for igniting a new love of Ireland and its place names, through the RTÉ television seriesand his bestselling book
The popular broadcaster said: “I am delighted to accept this great award on behalf of the Cork RTÉ team, who do most of the hard work! Much of our success comes down to them.”
He said a third season of his television series would begin production this year, explaining: “RTÉ has committed to a third series of. We film over the summer, with programmes being transmitted next year.”
Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan called Mr Creedon “a natural storyteller." He said: “His TV series and book share the layers of meaning behind place names of Ireland’s 63,000 townlands and reveal stories about our country and the people who walked it before us. John’s work helps us better understand that heritage.”
In recent years, Mr Creedon has become well-known foron RTÉ Radio One, an evening programme broadcasting from RTÉ’s Cork studio.
John Creedon is the 10th of 12 children and grew up on Coburg Street in Cork City centre.
Alongside his colleagues at RTÉ Cork, he has been involved in the production of multiple documentary series, including, , , , and most recently .
John Creedon will be one of 12 contenders for the overall title of Cork Person of the Year. The winner will be announced at an event in the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 21, 2022.
This is the 28th year of the Cork Person of the Year awards scheme.