John Creedon named Cork Person of the Month

Award-winning broadcaster and author John Creedon has been named Cork Person of the Month for June. "The natural storyteller" was honoured by his native city for igniting a new love of Ireland and its place names, through the RTÉ television series Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland and his bestselling book That Place We Call Home.

The popular broadcaster said: “I am delighted to accept this great award on behalf of the Cork RTÉ team, who do most of the hard work! Much of our success comes down to them.”

He said a third season of his television series would begin production this year, explaining: “RTÉ has committed to a third series of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland. We film over the summer, with programmes being transmitted next year.”

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan called Mr Creedon “a natural storyteller." He said: “His TV series and book share the layers of meaning behind place names of Ireland’s 63,000 townlands and reveal stories about our country and the people who walked it before us. John’s work helps us better understand that heritage.”

In recent years, Mr Creedon has become well-known for The John Creedon Show on RTÉ Radio One, an evening programme broadcasting from RTÉ’s Cork studio.

John Creedon is the 10th of 12 children and grew up on Coburg Street in Cork City centre.

Alongside his colleagues at RTÉ Cork, he has been involved in the production of multiple documentary series, including Michael Collins – The Final Day, Creedon’s Wild Atlantic Way, Creedon’s Shannon, The Road Less Travelled, and most recently Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.

Cork Person of the Year

John Creedon will be one of 12 contenders for the overall title of Cork Person of the Year. The winner will be announced at an event in the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 21, 2022. The monthly winners so far this year include:

January: Colin R. Morehead, Admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club, the oldest yacht club in the world.

February: Br Ben Cusack, pioneer in education and mentoring, Sullivan’s Quay CBS. March: Roos Demol and Breda Keane Shortt, working with refugees and direct provision. April: Billy O’Callaghan, internationally acclaimed author. May: Jerry and Billy Holland, for contributions to Cork, Munster and Ireland Rugby.

This is the 28th year of the Cork Person of the Year awards scheme.