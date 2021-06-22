Flick through the pages of our Life Sciences magazine

Enjoy an inside view of 11 Cork-based life science companies, flick through the pages of our e-paper edition 
Flick through the pages of our Life Sciences magazine

This special report offers a rare look inside leading pharma, biotechnology, medical devices and diagnostics companies within Ireland's continually expanding life sciences sector. Picture: iStock

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 13:22
Sponsored

Ireland’s thriving life science companies are playing a vital role in the nation’s response to and management of the Covid pandemic.

Several of the 11 leading BioPharma companies featured in the pages of this flick-through e-magazine were among the first to turn their attention to producing hand sanitiser and other hygiene products in the initial battle to limit the spread of Covid.

Click here for our 32-page LIFE SCIENCES magazine.

This Cork-based cluster of companies also features the producers of the vaccines which are now playing such a vital role on the path towards a long-term defence against the global spread of the virus.

Of course, the life sciences sector — pharma, biotechnology, medical devices and diagnostics etc — was already held in high esteem for its role in keeping the Irish economy afloat through several global recessions, notably the 11 companies that feature in this special report.

This special report offers insights into a selection of leading Cork-based companies from a sector that directly employs more than 60,000 people in Ireland in high-quality, challenging roles. Based in Ireland since the 1960s, the companies across this sector have collectively invested more than €10bn in Ireland, most of that within the past decade.  

