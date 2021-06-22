Limerick disability centre residents not protected from abuse

A Limerick residential home run by nuns has been sharply criticised by the health watchdog for not doing enough to protect residents from abuse.

That was one of the damning findings included in a new report from Hiqa, which focused on a centre for people with intellectual disabilities whose "voices were not always heard”.

The report, published on Tuesday, of two announced inspections on March 3 and 8, 2021, noted the centre – which has repeatedly failed to comply with basic Hiqa standards – was not fully compliant in all nine of the standards it was inspected for.

Protection and rights

These included governance, complaints, protection and rights.

Hiqa noted: “It was evident the management systems in place were not appropriate to ensure the service provided was safe, consistent and effectively monitored.

“Improvements had not been implemented following inspections in November 2020 and July 2019.

There was evidence of repeated areas of non-compliance, indicating the provider had not used inspection findings to improve the quality of service provided to residents.”

In one case of alleged abuse at the home, which is run by the Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services, an incident of abuse was witnessed by three residents.

But three months later, it had still not been investigated.

“The registered provider had not ensured all residents were protected from abuse,” Hiqa said of the charity’s Community Residential Service Limerick Group H.

Allegation of suspected abuse

“It was identified that an allegation of suspected abuse had not been initially recognised as such.

“Therefore there was a delay in the initiation of an investigation in relation to the incident, and the notification of the incident to the relevant statutory body.

“It was also noted there were inconsistencies in relation to the incident reported to Hiqa."

Hiqa also noted: “From what residents told inspectors and what was observed, it was evident that residents’ rights were not always promoted and protected, and that their voices were not always heard.

“It was evident that significant improvements were required to ensure residents’ dignity was respected and effective governance and oversight arrangements were put in place to improve the quality of service and lived experience for residents.”

It was observed that some phrases used to describe residents’ support needs were “inappropriate”.

For example, one resident’s daily notes stated the resident "had a bad day" and "started acting up again".

Another resident’s care plan stated: "I can become moody and rude."

It was not evident, according to Hiqa, that residents’ privacy and dignity was respected in relation to personal communications.

There was also no evidence of a behaviour support plan in place for the residents where it was identified that such supports were required.

It was also identified that staff members were not actively encouraged to highlight concerns on behalf of a resident.

Day service staff members, who were also employed by the provider, documented the residents' complaint in their daily notes and raised the issue to management.

In email correspondence, however, it was documented that management had stated that they felt day service staff were “unintentionally encouraging” residents to make false allegations.

“In summary, it was evident that residents were not always supported to make a complaint, and that staff members were not facilitated to highlight concerns on behalf of residents,” Hiqa noted.

“Therefore residents’ voices were not always heard, and their rights were not always promoted and respected."