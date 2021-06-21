Cork man missing in New York was 'very disoriented and confused'

Ryan Cody's family are extremely worried about him and are asking people in New York to share the information.
Cork man missing in New York was 'very disoriented and confused'

Ryan Cody, from Fermoy, in Cork has been missing in New York city since Saturday.

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 22:49
Eoin English

The family of an Irish man missing in New York city since Saturday has issued an urgent online appeal for help tracing his whereabouts.

Ryan Cody, 23, from Fermoy, in Cork, was last seen outside Austin Public gastropub in the Forest Hills area of Queens at around 8pm Saturday night, with unconfirmed reports placing him in the Richmond Hill area of Brooklyn a few hours later. 

His brother, Anthony, has launched an online appeal from Ireland for help.

In a post on Facebook that he has asked people in New York to share, he said: “Anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disoriented and confused. Could anyone who has any information please let us know - we are extremely worried about Ryan.”

Anthony told the US-based news site, Irish Central, that the New York Police Department has been given a description of Ryan.

He is described as 6ft 2 or 3, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.

Anthony said: “He lost his glasses and is virtually blind without them.

“He was complaining about dizzy spells and was put into an Uber by his roommate on Saturday.

“He got out of the cab and never entered the hospital. He was last seen at 8pm outside Austin Public.

“He was missing his glasses still and was visually confused and disoriented.

"The reception at his apartment complex said they saw him at 10pm on Saturday night entering his apartment in Long Island City. 

"His roommate arrived at 11.30pm and he wasn't there.

"We are all back here in Ireland worried sick and unsure what to do."

 

Read More

Accommodation fraud now 'a big scam' in Cork City

More in this section

Judicial review of Cork's €100m Kildare Village-style outlet centre to be heard in October Judicial review of Cork's €100m Kildare Village-style outlet centre to be heard in October
Sixteen Cork schools to receive funding for sustainable travel Sixteen Cork schools to receive funding for sustainable travel
Accommodation fraud now 'a big scam' in Cork City Accommodation fraud now 'a big scam' in Cork City
missing peoplecork
Murder At The Cottage

Ian Bailey: 'The whole story is a tragedy'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices