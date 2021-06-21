Cork man missing in New York was 'very disoriented and confused'

The family of an Irish man missing in New York city since Saturday has issued an urgent online appeal for help tracing his whereabouts.

Ryan Cody, 23, from Fermoy, in Cork, was last seen outside Austin Public gastropub in the Forest Hills area of Queens at around 8pm Saturday night, with unconfirmed reports placing him in the Richmond Hill area of Brooklyn a few hours later.

His brother, Anthony, has launched an online appeal from Ireland for help.

In a post on Facebook that he has asked people in New York to share, he said: “Anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disoriented and confused. Could anyone who has any information please let us know - we are extremely worried about Ryan.”

Anthony told the US-based news site, Irish Central, that the New York Police Department has been given a description of Ryan.

He is described as 6ft 2 or 3, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.

Anthony said: “He lost his glasses and is virtually blind without them.

“He was complaining about dizzy spells and was put into an Uber by his roommate on Saturday.

“He got out of the cab and never entered the hospital. He was last seen at 8pm outside Austin Public.

“He was missing his glasses still and was visually confused and disoriented.

"The reception at his apartment complex said they saw him at 10pm on Saturday night entering his apartment in Long Island City.

"His roommate arrived at 11.30pm and he wasn't there.

"We are all back here in Ireland worried sick and unsure what to do."