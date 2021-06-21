Sixteen Cork schools to receive funding for sustainable travel

Sixteen schools in Cork are set to receive funding to improve their cycling and walking infrastructure to promote safe and sustainable travel.

Around the rest of Munster, eight schools in Limerick will receive funding, with five schools in both Kerry and Clare having also been selected. Four schools in Waterford will take part in the scheme, and two Tipperary schools will also participate.

While almost one in four schools in Ireland applied for the scheme last March (a total of 932 schools), only 170 across the country have been included in the first round of the Safe Routes To School (SRTS) programme.

The scheme aims to make sustainable travel safer for children, tackle congestion at school gates, and encourage more students to walk or cycle to school by improving facilities.

Round one of the scheme has been allotted €15m to begin upgrades to the sustainable school commute, which could include an improved footpath or new cycle lane to a complete reworking of the road outside a school’s entrance.

Cycle and scooter parking will also be provided to most schools selected for the programme.

Exact details of what upgrades schools will receive will be determined following a detailed assessment by the relevant local authority of each individual school.

Schools that expressed interest in the scheme but did not make it to round one will be contacted by SRTS and will be included over time on a rolling basis in which funding will derive from the €1.8bn earmarked by the Government to support sustainable transport.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said not only will the scheme reduce young people’s carbon footprint, it will also improve their health.

“Walking, scooting, and cycling to school fosters independence, and is a healthy way for our young people to get around, as well as helping us all to cut emissions and air pollution,” he said.

Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork thanked An Taisce for supplying them with a new bike shelter. Picture: DeerparkCBS/Twitter

Junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton said all schools that applied for the SRTS scheme will benefit from the programme over time.

“When work is completed at one school, a new school from the list can be added to the programme," she said.

“In other words, our plan is that all schools that have applied will, over time, receive investment.

We want this to be the first year of a rolling fund that will continue well into the future so that we can get around to everybody.”

Work on some individual projects may get under way over the summer and could be completed this year.

Interventions that may require planning permission will take longer to deliver and, in some instances, take a number of years.

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority and is supported by the Department of Education. An Taisce’s Green-Schools is also coordinating the programme.

The delivery of this programme will also be supported by additional staff being recruited in local authorities, as announced by the Department of Transport in January 2021.