Limerick's young and unvaccinated urged to attend new pop-up testing clinic as cases remain high

A new walk-in Covid-19 testing clinic will open in Limerick city centre, after 1,450 cases have be reported in the county since May 21.

The pop-up clinic will be located at Arthurs Quay Park, at the former Tourist Office building, and will run from Monday, June 21, to Wednesday, June 23, 11am to 7pm.

Health officials from the Department of Public Health Midwest are particularly encouraging those who are young, unvaccinated and may have attended large gatherings in the last two weeks to attend for testing.

“We are also urging businesses to encourage their staff to avail of this clinic, which is located in the heart of Limerick City,” a spokesperson added.

This new test centre forms part of a month-long active case finding operation, led by Public Health Mid-West, following a sharp increase in mid-May. Between May 21 and June 16, more than 25,000 people have been tested with more than 1,450 cases detected in Limerick.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said the public has shown great leadership in their response to this large community outbreak.

“Even though we are seeing Covid trends go in the right direction in Limerick, we remain concerned about the current prevalence of infection in the community,” she added.

Dr Mannix said the current level of Covid-19 is still higher than it was when they first noticed a “worrying trend” a month ago, and that they continue to manage large workplace outbreaks and a significant level of close contacts being identified in local businesses.

Dr Mannix added:

We also continue to manage large outbreaks connected to indoor social activity, including house parties among unvaccinated people.

"This kind of high-risk activity will keep infection levels at a high level, and will continue to cause disruption in a wide variety of settings in the community.”

“If you have symptoms, or you are concerned that you may have been exposed to possible infection, please get tested to help us bring this outbreak under control,” Dr Mannix concluded.

According to provisional data for June 17, there were 27 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, fewer than five in Clare, and fewer than five in North Tipperary.

The Covid-19 testing centre on Campus at University of Limerick. Picture: Brian Arthur

Public Health Mid-West is also currently managing Covid-19 situations in 48 workplaces, involving 142 cases and an estimated 198 close contacts. The vast majority of these workplaces are in Limerick, and are in retail, supermarkets, offices, salons, beauticians, and factories.

The Arthurs Quay clinic will run alongside the pop-up centre at St Joseph’s Health Campus, which has been extended to operate until Monday, June 28 inclusive, and the permanent site at Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road.

The new walk-in clinic is being led by the National Ambulance Service, and supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

It comes as earlier this week, concerns were raised about non-attendance at vaccination centres in Limerick with up to 15% of those scheduled not showing up.