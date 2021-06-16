Appeal for employers to facilitate workers attending vaccine appointments

Public health officials are appealing to employers to do everything they can to facilitate workers to attend their vaccination appointments.

The appeal comes as online registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open soon for those in the 35-39 years age group.

The Director of Public Health Mid-West said that having a vaccinated workforce offers the best protection against the virus and will significantly reduces the chances of workplace outbreaks.

"This will also reduce the chances of your business needing to close temporarily due to an outbreak or a large portion of your staff being excluded as close contacts," said Dr Mai Mannix.

The Department of Health Mid-West warned this week of a particular problem in the Limerick region, where cases have surged in recent weeks.

The UL Hospitals Group marked a major milestone today after administering the 150,000th dose of vaccine.

This figure doesn't include vaccines given by community healthcare, the National Ambulance Service and GPs.

Noreen Spillane, Chief Operation Officer at the UL Hospitals Group, said the positive impact of the vaccine in the region cannot be over-estimated.

"The incidence of Covid-19 in our hospitals and communities has tracked down significantly from the height of the most recent wave, and the progress of vaccination enables us to look to the future with confidence," said Ms Spillane.

The group expressed concern about any significant non-attendance at vaccination centres as the programme relies on people attending their scheduled appointments for it to run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Anyone who is unable to attend their appointment is advised to contact the HSE vaccine helpline to cancel and reshedule their appointment to allow others waiting the chance to be vaccinated sooner.

Currently, in the Mid-West region the vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse along with facilities in Ennis and Nenagh has the potential to deliver up to 31,000 doses every week.