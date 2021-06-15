Four major school projects to proceed in Cork under €100m development

More than €100m has been ringfenced for four major school projects in Co Cork, with the Department of Education set to go to tender for construction shortly.

They include a new community college and two primary schools to be constructed on a single campus in Carrigtwohill, as well as the rebuilding of the Patrician Academy in Mallow, which suffered a devastating fire in 2016.

The tenders will advertise for a 1,000 pupil Carrigtwohill Community College and two new primary schools on the same campus — Scoil Mhuire Naofa, which caters for boys, and the co-ed Scoil Chliodhna.

Both primary schools will have 24 classrooms.

Around 600 pupils attend the community college, which is currently housed in temporary accommodation at an industrial estate.

Carrigtwohill and the wider East Cork area has seen a significant population increase in recent years and some 8,500 housing units are zoned for the area, likely prompting further demand for school places in the coming years.

Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor said pupils were finding it increasingly difficult to get places in the area.

“The issue of school capacity is critical for the constituency of Cork East.

With a growing and young population, it's vital that school developments such as these are prioritised by the department.

He described the Patrician Academy announcement as being “momentous” for pupils and staff.

The news was also welcomed by Cork East TD David Stanton, who pointed out that planning permission was secured for the Carrigtwohill campus last summer.

“This campus represents the single biggest build undertaken by the Department of Education and is paramount in ensuring the future educational needs of Carrigtwohill and the wider area,” he said.