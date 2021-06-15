Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with tractor in Cork

The scene is currently closed for a technical examination.
The motorcyclist has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 19:21
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a road traffic collision in Cork this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating what they say was a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor.

The incident occurred on the Bandon to Bantry road just outside of Ballineen at 4.30pm.

The motorcyclist has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The scene is currently closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

