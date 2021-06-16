Cork Council wants Dermot Bannon-style solution to one-bed homes

Cork County Council's architects have been asked to “do a Dermot Bannon on it” and come up with innovative ways to use limited space in one-bedroom local authority-owned houses to allow visitors to stay overnight.

Councillors, led by Fine Gael's Gerard Murphy, have highlighted the need for one-bedroom homes to become more visitor-friendly, especially in the wake of more family break-ups which have resulted in more demand for them, primarily from divorced or separated men.

While the local authority has responded to the need for more single-bedroom units, Mr Murphy pointed out that it "hadn't factored in" those occupying them to have some kind of companionship, be it visiting family members or friends and, equally importantly, carers when they require more physical/mental support during difficult periods in their lives.

Mr Murphy pointed out that a recent survey carried out by academic Dr Emer Coveney indicated that 93% of those who reside in single-bed units said they want more flexibility to invite a friend, or carer, including grandchildren, to occasionally stay with them.

Dr Coveney said for this reason homes should incorporate a second bedroom, or at least some additional space such as a box room or shared guest facility.

Mr Murphy said the council's own Housing Special Purposes Committee (SPC) had previously agreed with Dr Coveney's findings, but had not implemented such a policy to date.

“I can't see from a logical point of view why we don't pursue this.

We now have a situation where we have family break-ups and people may have children who wish to stay with them. The elderly in particular must take priority in this (for carers).

"We should ask our architect's department to look at this,” Mr Murphy said.

He pointed out that architect Dermot Bannon has a very successful series on RTÉ detailing how to convert small spaces to extra bedroom space and the council needs to follow that lead.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, the chairman of the council's housing SPC, said clever design solutions should be brought to bear and he is happy to have it examined further by their architects' department.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle suggested a simple 'quick-fix' solution is to incorporate fold-up/ fold down beds into cavity wall spaces.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, agreed with him and said she will request this to be addressed.