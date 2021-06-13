Major emergency rescue operation underway off Cork coast

A major emergency rescue operation is underway on the Cork coast this evening.

The Coast Guard rescue helicopter, Rescue 117 and members of the Crosshaven lifeboat crew are responding to the incident at the base of cliffs between Myrtleville and Church Bay.

It is understood that three people have been cut off by the tide.

The lifeboat crew have managed to put a crew member ashore but it is understood that the Coast Guard helicopter will attempt to winch the casualties to safety in the next few minutes.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.