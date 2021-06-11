Man, 70s, killed in crash near Midleton

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s died in a crash just outside Midleton, shortly after 2pm on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident after an SUV was discovered on a grass verge on a local road at Ballyedekin.
The driver of the car, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to be carried out.
Local gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone travelling in the area at the time to come forward.
They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident and are asking that it be made available to investigating gardaí as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021- 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.